‘Not done yet!’: Celtics fans optimistic after Game 5 walloping of Knicks

BOSTON — “Celtics in seven,” a barrage of fans yelled, walking out of TD Garden late Wednesday night after the C’s staved off elimination against the New York Knicks 127-102.

The game was a physical, back-and-forth bout until the 3rd quarter, when Boston, led by Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and backup center Luke Kornet, wrestled control of the game and never relinquished.

“We’re not done yet!” one fan said.

White scored 34 points on the night, including 7 three-pointers.

Backup center Luke Kornet took over for Kristaps Porzingis in the second half, dropping 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks in the game.

Jaylen Brown, without his partner in crime Jayson Tatum, had a near triple-double with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Prior to the game, fans were a bit more somber.

“Only on the brink of death can you feel most alive,” read a sign held by a fan outside TD Garden.

Ahead of a “win or go home” Game 5 against the New York Knicks, Celtics fans were cautiously optimistic.

Fans felt the green team could steal this game.

As for the rest of the series? Well, that was a different story.

The Knicks still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is in New York on Friday night.

