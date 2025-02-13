Jayson Tatum scores 32 points to help the Celtics beat Wemby and the Spurs, 116-103

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 14 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-103 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory and seventh in eight games.

Kristaps Porzingis added 29 points for Boston and Derrick White had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

The Spurs cut a 19-point halftime deficit to 93-85 early in the fourth quarter. Boston outscored San Antonio 23-18 the rest of the way.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points in his fifth game with the Spurs since being traded by Sacramento. Victor Wembanyama added 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

San Antonio has won three of its last eight.

Takeaways

Spurs: They are just 2-3 in five games with Fox. But getting some practice time together should benefit this new-look group after not having any during a six-game trip.

Celtics: After starting the new year 8-6, Boston has found a groove and heading into the break.

Key moment

With Boston leading 105-91 in the fourth quarter, Porzingis was double-teamed by Wembanyama and Fox and flipped a no-look, over the head pass to Al Horford, who passed to Sam Hauser for a long jumper.

Key stat

The Celtics improved to 17-10 at home after losing three of its previous four games at TD Garden.

Up next

Both teams return to play Feb. 20. The Spurs host Phoenix, and the Celtics are at Philadelphia.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group