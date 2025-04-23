Boston Celtics

Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruled out for Game 2 against Orlando with hand injury

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Magic Celtics Basektball Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Orlando Magic during the first half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without their superstar forward for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum is out with a right distal radius bone bruise.

Tatum sustained the injury Sunday while going up for a layup in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

The Celtics beat the Magic in that game 103-86 to take a 1-0 series lead. Tatum finished the game with 17 points.

Tip off for Game 2 is 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

