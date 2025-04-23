Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruled out for Game 2 against Orlando with hand injury

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without their superstar forward for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum is out with a right distal radius bone bruise.

Injury Report update:



Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) - OUT https://t.co/ArOrA8m9cL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2025

Tatum sustained the injury Sunday while going up for a layup in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

The Celtics beat the Magic in that game 103-86 to take a 1-0 series lead. Tatum finished the game with 17 points.

Tip off for Game 2 is 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

