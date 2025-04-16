Celtics to play Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs

BOSTON — The road to Banner 19 begins on Sunday, when the Orlando Magic visit the TD Garden for round 1 of the NBA playoffs.

Orlando beat the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night in the play-in game 120-95 to earn the opportunity to face the defending NBA Champions.

Game 1 tips off on April 20, and the time is still to be determined.

Boston holds the 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with a 61-21 record.

Orlando holds a 2-1 regular season record over the green team this season, led by dynamic scorers Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

The Magic also boast one of the NBA’s best defenses, allowing the fewest points per game during the season.

The last time the Celtics and Magic played in a playoff series was 15 years ago, with Boston beating Dwight Howard’s Magic in 6 games to advance to the NBA Finals.

