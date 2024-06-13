BOSTON — Celtics fans flocked to the TD Garden on Wednesday night to watch the team on the big screen in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Brian traveled from Haverhill for the watch party and told Boston 25 News, “These are the best fans in the world. Rain or shine, whether we’re in another city or not, we’re here.”

Drone video provided by the TD Garden shows a nearly packed house full of green teamers.

Celtic fans show their support at the TD Garden Game 3 watch party (TD Garden)

“Fans selling out the first-ever watch party in the Garden is nuts,” said fan Jason Cox.

Another fan Erin Defuria added, “Being in this building is always special…There’s something about TD Garden that matters.”

The Celtics staved off a 4th quarter comeback from the Dallas Mavericks and won Game 3 106-99.

They are now one win away from a record-breaking 18th title win.

The Garden will once again hold a watch party on Friday when the Celtics have the chance to hang the ever-elusive Banner 18.

#NOW: Home crowd feel Boston — while the Celtics battle in Dallas 1,700 miles away.



TD Garden holding the first Watch Party for Game 3 and it’s already ROCKING.



Sold out crowd of 16,000+ tonight and Friday for Game 4. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/iZ1CBva4FF — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 13, 2024

