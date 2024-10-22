BOSTON — One ring to find them, one ring to bring them all, and in the TD Garden bind them.

Ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics unveiled their championship rings to commemorate their 18th NBA title in franchise history.

Celtics players and coaches were joined by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Celtics legends Ray Allen, Bob Cousy, Kevin Garnett, Cedric Maxwell and Paul Pierce, as the team raised Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

Boston dominated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals 4 games to 1 en route to clinch the franchise’s latest championship. The rings were presented in a pregame ceremony at center court.

Boston Celtics unveil 'BIG' championship rings ahead of season opener

Each ring features a total of 15 carats of white diamonds to represent the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference, according to the team’s official X account.

There are an additional 80 white diamonds to honor the 80 combined wins for the season (regular season and playoffs).

The inner circle boasts 16 emerald cut diamonds representing the total number of playoff wins for 2024.

Special features include the championship banner and jersey number of each player, a piece of the home parquet floor when Boston clinched the championship, and the 2024 playoff series record along the inside band of the ring.

“We collaborated closely with the Celtics ownership on the ring design,” said Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, who designed the rings. “The Celtics had 17 championships before last season, which means they’ve had 17 championship rings before us. We all wanted to make sure the 18th was the best and most memorable.”

The Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation (BCSF) is also offering fans the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win a customized edition of the 2024 Championship Ring. Details for that raffle can be found here.

We got some really BIG rings 💎 pic.twitter.com/yNAMLpHOQv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

