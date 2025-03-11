Boston Celtics star center dealing with unidentified 'viral illness'

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis says he’s dealing with an unidentified viral illness that has kept him sidelined for the last 5 games.

Porzingis took to X on Monday night, saying “I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon.”

I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon. 🙏💚 pic.twitter.com/3HdJvdYRG3 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) March 11, 2025

Porzingis was out yet again on Monday night for Boston’s contest with the Utah Jazz.

The 29-year-old has only played in 32 games for the Celtics this season, averaging almost 19 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Porzingis did not provide a timetable for his return.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group