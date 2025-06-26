Boston Celtics select guard from Spain with 28th pick in the NBA Draft

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics selected a wing from Real Madrid at the end of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

With the 28th pick, Boston took 19-year-old Hugo Gonzalez.

The 6′7 Gonzalez is listed as a guard for Real and averaged 5 points per game last season.

Real Madrid were crowned Liga Endesa champions earlier this month, defeating Valencia in 3 games.

The Celtics finished the 2024-2025 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the New York Knicks.

