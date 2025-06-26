Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics select guard from Spain with 28th pick in the NBA Draft

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Real Madrid v EA7 Emporio Armani Milan - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Hugo Gonzalez, #9 of Real Madrid warms up prior to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 31 match between Real Madrid and EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Movistar Arena on March 25, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images) (Angel Martinez/Euroleague Basketball via Getty )
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics selected a wing from Real Madrid at the end of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

With the 28th pick, Boston took 19-year-old Hugo Gonzalez.

The 6′7 Gonzalez is listed as a guard for Real and averaged 5 points per game last season.

Real Madrid were crowned Liga Endesa champions earlier this month, defeating Valencia in 3 games.

The Celtics finished the 2024-2025 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the New York Knicks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

