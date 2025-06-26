Boston Celtics select guard from Spain with 28th pick in the NBA Draft

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics selected a wing from Real Madrid at the end of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
With the 28th pick, Boston took 19-year-old Hugo Gonzalez.
The 6′7 Gonzalez is listed as a guard for Real and averaged 5 points per game last season.
Real Madrid were crowned Liga Endesa champions earlier this month, defeating Valencia in 3 games.
The pick is in 🚨— Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 26, 2025
Welcome to Boston, @hugoglezz_ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CXIBshFNol
The Celtics finished the 2024-2025 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the New York Knicks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group