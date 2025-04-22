Boston Celtics guard wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

BOSTON — A Boston Celtics player taking home a trophy as the NBA playoffs begin.

Guard Payton Pritchard has won the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2024-2025 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Pritchard averaged a career high 14.3 point per game this season, along with nearly 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is the recipient of the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2024-25 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year for his contributions in a reserve role. pic.twitter.com/b2z9DN8xWc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 22, 2025

Pritchard, who played all 82 games this season, was a staple of the Celtics rotation, leading the NBA in points off the bench with 1,079.

He also set an NBA single-season record for three-pointers made off the bench with 246.

Pritchard scored a career high 38 points on April 14 in a win against the Washington Wizards.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the winner of the 2024-25 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h9lOygxZ4j — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 22, 2025

He beat out Pistons guard Malik Beasley and Cavaliers shooting guard Ty Jerome for the coveted award.

Boston is now tied for the most Sixth Man of the Year awards in NBA history with five. Pritchard joins the likes of Kevin McHale, who won the award twice, Bill Walton, and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics will play the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. Boston holds a 1-0 series lead.

