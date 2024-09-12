Tyler O’Neill hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox past the Orioles, 5-3

Boston Red Sox

By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to left with one out in the 10th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

O’Neill connected off Keegan Akin (3-1) after Rafael Devers struck out and Romy Gonzalez reached on second baseman Jackson Holliday’s fielding error.

O’Neill has 30 homers this season.

He had his second walk-off homer of the season and fifth overall.

Greg Weissert (4-2) got the victory after giving up Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

The Orioles tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth on Anthony Santander’s 41st homer, a shot to right off Justin Slaten.

