Tyler O’Neill hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox past the Orioles, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to left with one out in the 10th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
O’Neill connected off Keegan Akin (3-1) after Rafael Devers struck out and Romy Gonzalez reached on second baseman Jackson Holliday’s fielding error.
O’Neill has 30 homers this season.
He had his second walk-off homer of the season and fifth overall.
Greg Weissert (4-2) got the victory after giving up Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.
The Orioles tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth on Anthony Santander’s 41st homer, a shot to right off Justin Slaten.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group