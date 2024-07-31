Red Sox bolster bullpen with 2 relievers at trade deadline

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with the addition of veteran relievers Luis García and Lucas Sims in separate deals before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Boston acquired Sims, a 30-year-old right-hander, in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for minor leaguer Ovis Portes. Just before the 6 p.m. EDT deadline, the Red Sox worked out another deal with the Los Angeles Angels for García, another right-hander who can help out the bullpen as the Red Sox push to return to the playoffs.

“Our bullpen was identified as an area of need. Both bring a little bit different repertoires,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said after a whirlwind finish before the deadline passed.

Breslow said the García deal, which cost Boston four minor league prospects, wasn’t finalized until about 5-10 minutes remained before the deadline. He spoke with reporters just before the Red Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners.

“It came down to the wire. He’s a guy that we identified early on,” Breslow said.

Breslow said García won’t be intimidated by a playoff push or by pitching at Fenway Park. García has also worked previously with Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old García pitched in 45 games for the Angels this season. He was 5-1 with four saves, a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts. To add him, Boston sent outfielder Matthew Lugo, first baseman Nick Kavadsas and right-handed pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas to the Angels.

“García’s been a pretty consistent performer in this league for a really long time,” Breslow said

Sims appeared in 43 games for the Reds this season, striking out 40 over 35 1/3 innings with a 3.57 ERA.

Boston also added veteran starter James Paxton last Friday in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Paxton started for the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox entered 56-49, third in the AL East but just six games behind division leader Baltimore.

“To improve the major league team, we have to make difficult decisions and trade good players. Those decisions are never easy,” Breslow said. “My guess is we traded a lot of major league talent today, but this is where we are and I think the team has shown that they deserve to be reinforced.”

The Red Sox freed up roster space by optioning right-hander Trey Wingenter to Triple-A Worcester, then designating him for assignment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group