McIlroy says Trump’s Irish Open visit will bring tight security and a different feel

DOONBEG, Ireland — Rory McIlroy says the expected visit of President Donald Trump this week at the Irish Open poses logistical challenges, and that the atmosphere will be different.

A White House official said last month that Trump planned to attend the tournament, which is hosted for the first time at his golf course in Doonbeg in County Clare on the country's Atlantic coast.

His trip to the course will require extra security measures.

“It’s going to be different, but the one thing I’d say is his golf resorts have hosted PGA Tour events, European Tour events, LIV events,” McIlroy told BBC Sport. “He’s a big fan of golf, he’s a wonderful supporter of golf. It’s going to be different with him being here but we’re here to play a golf tournament, and it’s a good golf course, and keep our head down and play.”

According to the BBC, Trump may present the Irish Open winner with the trophy on Sunday evening.

“I think the weekend, especially when he’s here, crowds will be limited,” added six-time major winner McIlroy. “Obviously, there’s a lot that goes on. So, logistically, it provides some challenges, absolutely. But at the same time, if he wants to come and watch the Irish Open, who are we to say no?”

The tournament starts Thursday.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.