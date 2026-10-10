LaNorris Sellers shows up big, and South Carolina stuns No. 16 Florida 38-19 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns, including four passing in his best performance in nearly two years, and South Carolina stunned No. 16 Florida 38-19 on Saturday to end an eight-game skid in Southeastern Conference play.

Sellers completed 23 of 35 passes for 279 yards, finding Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Donovan Murph and Lex Cyrus for scores against the league's worst passing defense.

Sellers’ most impressive play was a 3-yard run in the third quarter in which he tossed aside a defender and nearly scored. He plunged in on the next play, essentially sealing a long-awaited victory for the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC).

South Carolina’s last win in league play came against Kentucky in September 2025. Coach Shane Beamer’s team blew four significant leads in its last five SEC games, but the Gamecocks closed this one out without any issues and won in Gainesville for the first time since 2014.

It was Sellers’ best outing since throwing five TDs against Missouri in November 2024.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2), who were double-digit favorites at home, lost a second consecutive game in lopsided fashion and surely will fall out of the AP Top 25. They were looking to rebound from a 45-17 shocker at then-No. 25 Missouri. Instead, they got humiliated in the Swamp.

South Carolina took control with two TD drives in the third quarter, clearly picking on Florida’s beleaguered secondary following a 45-minute lightning delay that extended halftime.

The Gamecocks could have pulled away earlier, but Sellers overthrew a wide-opener receiver on a flea flicker, his receivers dropped three passes and Malik Orsan missed a field goal.

The Gators had way more problems.

Florida struggled to run the ball again — Jadan Baugh ran 15 times for 59 yards and a garbage-time touchdown — quarterback Aaron Philo turned the ball over twice and the Gators were gouged on defense while failing to generate enough pressure on Sellers.

More noticeable: Coach Jon Sumrall got booed for the first time since taking over in Gainesville. Fans showed their displeasure with Sumrall’s clock management at the end of the first half. The Gators ran out of time and then missed a long field goal.

Stewart returns after a one-game suspension

Highly touted South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart returned from a one-game suspension and forced two fumbles. Stewart was suspended for throwing a punch at an Alabama player two weeks ago and missed last week's overtime loss to Kentucky.

Stewart rejoined teammates this week and was in the starting lineup Saturday. He beat Florida right tackle Emeka Ugorji in the first quarter, sacking Philo and causing a fumble that the Gators recovered. He forced Philo to fumble again early in the fourth quarter.

Key injuries

South Carolina: Starting cornerback Judge Collier left in the first half with an apparent concussion. Teammate David Bucey hammered Collier while trying to make a tackle near South Carolina’s sideline. Collier stumbled getting off the ground, got checked out and eventually was escorted to the locker room after trainers took his helmet.

Florida: Backup running back Duke Clark hobbled to the locker room just before halftime. The Gators also played their second consecutive game without leading receiver Vernell Brown III, who is recovering from a sprained right knee.

The takeaway

South Carolina: This is the kind of performance the Gamecocks have been waiting for. Talent was never an issue, which explains why Beamer was under so much heat amid a three-game skid this season.

Florida: The Gators are unlikely to fix their issues anytime soon. Both lines of scrimmage need overhauled, and they probably need to sign four new cornerbacks before next season.

Up next

South Carolina gets a week off before hosting No. 15 Tennessee on Oct. 24.

Florida will try to avoid a three-game skid next Saturday at top-ranked Texas.

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