Jets fans fumed, Matt LaFleur was baffled, and Aaron Glenn still had no regrets

Given a day to mull things over and a chance to concur with all those New York Jets fans miffed by his late-game clock management and crucial calls that backfired in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, coach Aaron Glenn doubled down instead.

No regrets. No second-guesses. No mea culpas following his fourth-quarter decisions that perhaps cost the Jets their first 2-0 start in 11 years.

The Jets had a fourth-and-1 from the 50-yard line with 1:20 left in regulation and Glenn went for it. Braelon Allen was stuffed for no gain, turning the ball over on downs and giving the Packers time and good field position with the game tied at 17.

“Man, we were going to try to win the game,” Glenn said. “Listen, I do not regret that decision, not one bit.”

After Christian Watson was tackled following a completed pass, the Packers faced fourth-and-5 from the Jets 45 with 1:05 left. Glenn declined to call a timeout — he had two left — and instead Green Bay let the clock wind down. The Packers were called for delay of game, resulting in a 10-second runoff, and then took a timeout for a Hail Mary try with 2 seconds remaining. Glenn finally called a timeout to set up the defense, which sacked Jordan Love to send the game to overtime.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was perplexed by Glenn’s decision.

“Oh yeah, I was (surprised),” LaFleur said. “I was really confused by that, and that’s why we called a timeout and tried a Hail Mary.”

The Packers won 20-17 in overtime.

Glenn's steadfastness isn't quite the famous “No Ragrets” line from the 2013 comedy film “We’re the Millers,” but on Monday you can bet plenty of Jets fans could relate to the scene in which character Scottie P. proudly sports a large chest tattoo with the word “Regrets” misspelled as “Ragrets," and explains he has none.

Glenn doubling down also was reminiscent of Nathaniel Hackett famously insisting he had done the right thing in his Denver debut by settling for a 64-yard field goal attempt after crossing midfield in the waning seconds in Seattle.

That head-scratcher turned his head coaching debut into a dud and ruined Russell Wilson’s homecoming.

Oh no!

Tom Brady left a lot of opponents cursing while he was winning seven Super Bowls during an unparalleled playing career that should land him in Canton, Ohio, in 2028.

He blurted out a profanity when watching a replay of Jayden Daniels' gruesome elbow injury Sunday.

“Oh (shoot!)” Brady said. “Excuse me, was not expecting that.”

On Monday night, another quarterback icon, Peyton Manning, had a toned-down reaction when New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart injured his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Oh no!” Manning said. “Oh no! No, no, no, no, no! That is not what we want to see. Gosh!"

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Behind the Call analyzes the biggest decisions in the NFL.

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