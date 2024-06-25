Connor McDavid wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP despite Oilers losing Stanley Cup Final to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite he and the Edmonton Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

McDavid was the biggest reason the Oilers fought back from a 3-0 series deficit to get to Game 7.

He was the first player to have consecutive four-point games in the final. His 42 points led all scorers in the NHL postseason and were five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

But he had no points in the final two games and ended up just short of the title after a 2-1 loss.

