Boston Bruins nab 7th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

The Boston Bruins went into Monday night’s NHL Draft Lottery with the 5th best odds at landing the number 1 overall pick, along with an 8.5% chance at the number 2 pick, a 24.6% chance at the number 5 pick, and a 44.6% chance at the sixth overall pick.

What they got was the 7th overall pick and a lot of holes to fill on a roster that boasted the fifth-worst record in the NHL during the 2024-2025 season.

The #NHLBruins will have the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/3njJ4Z77a6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2025

The New York Islanders secured the number 1 overall pick in the draft, followed by the San Jose Sharks at 2, Chicago Blackhawks at 3, the Utah Hockey Club at 4, the Nashville Predators at 5, and the Philadelphia Flyers at 6.

Presenting the 2025 #NHLDraft Lottery results! 🤩



The 2025 Upper Deck #NHLDraft will be held June 27-28. pic.twitter.com/6JJLYngoww — NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025

The 2025 NHL entry draft begins on June 27.

