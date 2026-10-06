Guardians' bats go cold again, wasting Gavin Williams' 11 strikeouts in Game 2 loss

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have picked a bad time for their offense to go cold again.

Manager Stephen Vogt's squad had one of the worst offenses in the American League before turning it on after the Aug. 3 trade deadline en route to winning its third straight AL Central title.

The offensive surge hasn't carried into the postseason.

Cleveland had only four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their AL Division Series. The Guardians managed just three hits in Saturday's 3-0 loss.

The Guardians had a .231 batting average before the trade deadline, second-worst in the American League. But from Aug. 3 until the end of the regular season, they batted .255, which ranked third.

They don't have much time to get things back on track, with Game 3 on Wednesday in Chicago as Cleveland tries to avoid getting swept in a Division Series for the first time since 2018 against Houston.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of flushing games. Have the day off tomorrow, make sure we have some good focus, but obviously, yeah, not how you wanted to finish Game 2,” outfielder Steven Kwan said.

It is only the fourth time since Division Series started in 1995 that a team has had seven or fewer hits over the first two games. The others were the 2008 Milwaukee Brewers, 2010 Cincinnati Reds (who were no-hit by Philadelphia in Game 1) and 2018 Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland's leadoff hitter has reached base only twice in the two games and the team is 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

The White Sox going with bullpen games in the first two games of the series has also put Cleveland hitters off balance.

“They made great pitches and we battled and we haven’t given any at-bats away. And I think the name of the game is, `Who Lands a Pitch?’ And when they made those mistakes, we just weren’t able to capitalize maybe in the way we wanted to, but that’s part of the game," outfielder Jo Adell said.

Adell gave Cleveland some fleeting hope in the eighth with an RBI triple to get the Guardians within one run. But then Nathaniel Lowe flied out to end the inning.

“We put good swings up (in the late innings) and I think that’s what we’re capable of,” Adell said. “We had a lot of those balls that, mine included, I for sure though it was out and it’s one of those days where it didn’t travel that way and that’s the way the game is. But we’re convicted in our approach and our at-bats and we have a bunch of really good players in here, so we’re going to continue to fight.”

Cleveland's struggles on offense wasted a strong start from Gavin Williams, whose 11 strikeouts were tied for second-most in team history in a postseason game.

The right-hander — who led the AL in strikeouts this season — struck out eight in the first three innings and became the first pitcher in franchise history to whiff five straight in a postseason game. He also had 16 pitches over 100 mph, the fourth-most by an AL pitcher in a playoff game since tracking started in 2008.

His 0-2 fastball to Munetaka Murakami in the fourth inning registered 101.2 mph, which was the hardest pitch of his career.

“I feel like I’ve been doing it all year. It just wasn’t today. I know I’ve hit 101 a couple times this year, but could be the juices, too,” Williams said. “I don’t think I was too worried about the strikeouts. Just trying to put the team in a good position to win.”

Williams — who allowed two runs and four hits — came out in the sixth after allowing a leadoff single to Miguel Vargas. The White Sox scored three times that inning off Erik Sabrowski and Hunter Gaddis to take the lead.

“We couldn’t have asked any more from Gavin other than maybe a few more pitches. He did his job and then some. That is a big-time performance by a big-time pitcher,” Vogt said.

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