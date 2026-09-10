Edgar Grospiron quits as 2030 French Alps Olympics chief amid setbacks

DECINES-CHARPIEU, France — Edgar Grospiron, the former moguls Olympic champion, has left the presidency of the 2030 Winter Olympics organizing committee, French organizers said Thursday.

Grospiron's decision to step down is the latest setback for organizers of the French Alps Olympics. A replacement was not immediately named.

Grospiron had been appointed only last year — after French biathlon star Martin Fourcade withdrew his candidacy despite being seen as the front-runner for the job.

Instability continued under Grospiron's leadership at the helm of an Olympic hosting project that started behind schedule when conceived in 2023.

When the French Alps was formally picked on the eve of the 2024 Paris Summer Games, it already was on the tightest timeline of any modern Olympic host with essential government sign-offs still pending and taken on trust.

“His decision to step down from the presidency is part of a deliberate, organized and fully assumed transition, in the interests of the project and its governance,” the organizing committee said.

Before Grospiron's exit, the 2030 French Alps Olympics had lost their chief executive officer following weeks of internal turmoil in February. Cyril Linette was at loggerheads with Grospiron when he left amid growing tensions and against a backdrop of several resignations, culminating in open conflict between the pair.

Since a formal handover from the International Olympic Committee in February in Milan, the next Winter Games also dropped Nice as the main host city amid a venue dispute when a far-right mayor was elected. Confirming a completely new host city — as Lyon was earlier this year by the IOC executive board — less than four years from the opening ceremony also is unprecedented.

French organizers said an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 14 will help organize the interim period pending the appointment of a new president.

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AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

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