Alabama falls to the UConn machine in the Final Four, but the Tide certainly made it fun for a while

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama got the kind of game it wanted in its first Final Four appearance. It still wasn’t enough to beat UConn.

The Tide fell 86-72 against the top-seeded Huskies, unable to contain a team down the stretch that’s steamrolled through this NCAA Tournament and is trying to become the first back-to-back champion since 2007.

But they sure made it fun for a while. Mark Sears splashed home 3-pointers and made circus shots at the rim, finishing with 24 points.

Grant Nelson threw down a poster-worthy dunk over 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan in the second half.

