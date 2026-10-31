Astros hire Randy Flores as general manager. Former pitcher had been assistant GM with Cardinals

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hired St. Louis Cardinals executive Randy Flores as general manager Friday.

Flores replaces Dana Brown, who was let go in August with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Astros also need to hire a manager this offseason — Joe Espada's contract was not renewed after the AL West champions were swept by the Chicago White Sox in their Wild Card Series.

The 51-year-old Flores becomes the 15th general manager in franchise history. He had been serving as St. Louis' assistant general manager of amateur and pro acquisition.

The former major league pitcher joined the Cardinals' front office as director of scouting in 2015 and spent eight seasons (2019-26) as an assistant GM with the club.

"Randy has had a huge impact on the Cardinals over the last 10 seasons,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “Throughout the entire interview process we’ve been thoroughly impressed with Randy and his background in scouting and player acquisition. We’re happy to welcome Randy and his family to the Astros and we can’t wait to get to work on bringing another championship to Houston.”

Flores will be formally introduced by the Astros in a news conference Monday morning at Daikin Park.

“I am excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity,” Flores said. “The Astros have a long winning tradition under Jim Crane and I look forward to contributing to the success. I want to thank the Cardinals organization for the opportunities and support that made this next chapter possible. My family and I are excited to make Houston home.”

The Astros cut ties with Brown on Aug. 24. Three assistant general managers and Hall of Famer and special adviser Jeff Bagwell took over his responsibilities for the remainder of the season while Crane sought a replacement.

Houston went 81-81 to win the AL West for the fifth time in six years, becoming the first big league club without a winning record to reach the playoffs in a non-shortened season.

Flores pitched in the majors for eight seasons from 2002-10, going 11-5 with a 4.61 ERA and four saves. The left-hander made 347 relief appearances and three starts for Texas, Colorado, St. Louis and Minnesota.

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