Rhode Island-based company to become new jersey patch partner for Boston Celtics

LINCOLN, R.I., — Fresh off a championship, the Boston Celtics have a new jersey patch partner.

Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance and the Celtics have announced a new multi-year partnership, with the company designated as “The Exclusive Auto, Home, and Life Insurance Partner of the Boston Celtics,” officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The company’s logo will appear on the front of all Celtics jerseys beginning in the 2024-25 season.

“As an organization proudly headquartered here in New England, we’re thrilled to link the Amica brand to the Boston Celtics, one of the most iconic and successful organizations in sports history,” Amica President and CEO Ted Shallcross said in a statement.

“Our organizations share common values and are committed to being a positive force for good in the communities we call home,” Shallcross said. “We’re looking forward to building on the excitement of today’s announcement in our ongoing efforts with both the team and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation.”

“We’re thrilled that Amica, an outstanding local and national company with deep roots in New England, is becoming a part of the Celtics family,” Ted Dalton, Chief Partnership Officer of the Boston Celtics, said in a statement. “We both have long and storied traditions built on hard work and dedication to the community, and we’re excited to see where our partnership takes us.”

Through this new partnership, the Amica Companies Foundation “will support the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation’s effort to improve access to high-quality early childhood education in underserved communities across New England,” officials said. Information about planned initiatives will be shared in the coming months.

“Our goal is to leverage this partnership to make a real impact in New England,” Shallcross said. “We want more young people to receive a high-quality educational foundation that they can build on so they’re ready when future opportunities come their way.”

Boston Celtics jerseys with the Amica patch will be available online at Celtics.com/shop and in stores, including the Boston ProShop at TD Garden, beginning in the early fall.

