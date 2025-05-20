Getting hitched? Belichick’s girlfriend telling people they’re engaged, report says

Is Bill Belichick planning on walking down the aisle with his 24-year-old girlfriend?

Yes, according to news reports.

Jordon Hudson "has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married,“ The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots coach, 73, and Hudson have been dating for over a year, People magazine has reported. He began seeing Hudson in early 2023 after his split from Linda Holliday, his girlfriend of 16 years.

In April, Belichick, now North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach, defended his girlfriend for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job.”

While Belichick was being interviewed for “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met.

“How did you guys meet?” interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick during the interview.

“Not talking about this,” Hudson, wearing yoga pants and a gray sweatshirt, interjected while sitting a few feet away and watching the interview. Dokoupil later referred to her during the segment as being a “constant presence” in the interview.

Last fall, Belichick hammed it up on the beach for a Halloween-themed photograph with Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader.

Belichick, dressed as a fisherman and wearing a bright yellow fisherman’s jacket, posed with a fishing rod while standing on the sand over Hudson.

In the photo, she is dressed as a mermaid and kneeling on the sand, fish tail in the air as the ocean waves roll in, while looking up at him.

“Ouucchhhh!!!” Hudson captioned the photo she posted on her Instagram page.

“My biggest catch!!!” Belichick wrote in a reply to her post soon after.

Belichick reportedly met his current girlfriend in February 2021 on a flight, while Hudson was a college student, People reported. They went public with their relationship last year.

In September, Hudson posted a photo to Instagram of the two of them petting a goat together, when Belichick joined the platform.

“This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote in her post.

Last week, Hudson came in third in the Miss Maine pageant. Belichick was in the pageant’s audience at the Holiday Inn Portland-By the Bay.

It was the second time that Hudson tried for the crown in the Miss Maine USA pageant. She lost last year, coming in second.

During the pageant, a host asked Hudson how she was doing, The New York Times reported.

“I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now,” Hudson said, the newspaper reported. “I’m hoping that anybody who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through and embodies that hate never wins.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

