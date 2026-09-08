Russia detains a Moldovan citizen suspected of shooting a military officer on orders from Ukraine

Russian authorities said Tuesday they have detained a suspect in last week's shooting that wounded a senior military officer, the latest in a series of attacks on personnel and figures linked to the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service said a 21-year-old Moldovan national was detained for being allegedly “involved in an assassination attempt on a senior military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry” at the behest of Ukrainian intelligence services. He faced charges of attempted murder and illegal arms trafficking, it said.

The officer was shot at least six times on Sept. 3 in the Probuzhdenie settlement on the outskirts of Engels, a city in the Saratov region, said Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, which is also involved in the case.

The region is home to a large air force base that hosts Russia's strategic bombers and has carried out attacks on Ukraine.

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The victim, who has not been identified by Russian authorities, survived the shooting and remains hospitalized.

The FSB alleged that the suspect was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services in 2025 and arrived in Russia in June. He was detained in the southern Astrakhan region as he was trying to leave the country and return to Moldova, the agency said.

Petrenko said he was allegedly offered $70,000 for carrying out the attack.

There was no immediate comment from either Ukrainian or Moldovan officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to the attack on the day it happened, saying: “Wherever Russian criminals hide, they will be found, and today there is further confirmation of this fact – confirmation in the Saratov region.”

Last week's attack follows a series of bombings in Russia targeting people involved in the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has blamed Kyiv for some of the blasts.

In late August, a serviceman was killed and his wife was injured by a car bomb on the outskirts of St. Petersburg. Three weeks before that, the director of a factory supplying drones to the Russian military was badly injured and his driver was killed when their car exploded just outside Yekaterinburg, 1,400 kilometers (about 870 miles) east of Moscow.

In those cases, the authorities did not immediately say who they believed carried out the attacks.

Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin directed the FSB and other agencies to tighten security around military and government officials.

Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some attacks inside Russia. Ukraine's SBU security service said in 2024 that it had organized the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who headed the Russian military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces.

Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him.

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