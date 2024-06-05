Trump case in Georgia delayed until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis

ATLANTA — An appeals court in Georgia on Wednesday delayed the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and eight other defendants until the court resolves an appeal asking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the criminal case.

The ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals placed an indefinite hold on the case until the court hears the appeal against Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who ruled that Willis could stay on the case, WSB-TV reported.

The court’s order on Wednesday prevents McAfee from moving forward with other matters in the case while the appeal is pending, according to The Associated Press. That means the judge cannot handle pretrial motions in the case, almost guaranteeing that the case will be delayed further, the news organization reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group