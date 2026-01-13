Super Bowl LX: American Red Cross offers blood donors chance to win tickets to big game

The teams that will clash in Super Bowl LX will not be determined until Jan. 25, but NFL fans can get a jump on possibly scoring tickets to the big game.

As part of its January blood drive, the American Red Cross said that anyone who donates blood or platelets by Jan. 25 will be entered into a national sweepstakes to win a trip for two for the game, which will be played on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Super Bowl LX Gridiron Giving Giveaway is part of the Red Cross’ push for blood donations throughout January, which is National Blood Donor Month.

What if your next blood donation could help save a life and score you a trip to the Super Bowl?



Jacob, a committed blood donor of more than a decade, regularly donates because a family friend's young daughters have beta thalassemia major.



— American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 12, 2026

According to a news release, the winner of the nationwide drawing will receive access to pregame activities on the day of the game, along with a guest. The winner will also receive round-trip airfare to California, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, and hotel accommodations for three nights. The winner will also receive a $1,000 gift card to cover any other expenses.

Oh yes, and two tickets to Super Bowl LX.

“Blood donors play a vital role in ensuring patients receive the care they need, especially during the winter months when donations often decline,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said in a statement. “This giveaway is our way of saying thank you to those who step up to help during this critical time.”

According to the Red Cross, January is an especially critical time to stock up on blood. Inclement weather often cancels blood drives, and the winter season can wreak havoc with the health of residents.

“A small amount of the US population actually donates blood,” said Jason Keelling, the executive director of West Virginia’s Red Cross of Allegheny Highlands. “I think it’s around 3%, in fact. And so for those that do step up and donate blood, they really are providing a special service and act of volunteerism.”

To sign up for a blood donation, people can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required to check in for a donation.

Terms and conditions for the promotion can be found here.

