Recall alert: Salmon sold at Costco upgraded to Class I recall

Salmon that was sold at Costco and recalled in October is now under a Class I recall.

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation recalled 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon when a lab found it had been contaminated with Listeria, the Food and Drug Administration said in October.

The salmon had UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, and Best-by-Date 11/13/2024.

It was sent to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2024. The fish was then distributed to Costco Warehouses in Florida.

The recalled salmon was in a twin 12oz. package that was vacuum-packed. The packaging has “smoked salmon” and an image of a fish on the front, the FDA said in its news release last year.

A Class I means there is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.

It was classified as a Class I on Jan. 22, the “Today” show reported.

Acme Smoked Fish told USA Today that the product was already removed from store shelves when the initial recall came out. The publication however said it could still be in people’s freezers for use later.

If you have the recalled salmon you should discard it or return it to Costco for a refund, the FDA said at the time of the initial recall.

The company said there were no reported illnesses linked to the contamination.

