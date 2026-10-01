Recall alert: 82K rechargeable hand warmers recalled

Tens of thousands of rechargeable handwarmers are being recalled in two separate alerts.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 82,619 total handwarmers were recalled between the two alerts. Both were due to issues with the lithium-ion battery that could cause them to overheat and ignite, posing a burn and fire hazard.

HotHands recall

The agency said 77,072 handwarmers made by HotHands were recalled this week.

They are white and orange and can magnetically join. They came in packs of two with a charging cable. The model number is H163650, which you can find on the underside of the device, while the name “HotHands” is printed in white on top.

They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Meijer, Target, The Home Depot and other stores, including Amazon, from July 2025 to August 2026 for between $30 and $40, according to the CPSC.

If you have them, you should stop using them and contact Kobayashi for a refund. You’ll have to register on the company’s website and get a claim number. You’ll also have to write “Recalled” in permanent marker and submit a photo showing that, the model number, and the batch number.

For more information, contact Kobayashi at 866-534-9986, by email, or online.

Gobi Heat recall

The other recall affects 5,547 handwarmers made by Gobi Heat.

They are black and gray and, like the others, can magnetically join. They have Gobi Heat printed on the top and are model number UT3053.

They were sold on the GobiHeat website from October 2024 to August 2026 for between $20 and $40.

You should not use them and contact Gobi Heat for a refund or store credit. You’ll also need to register them online to get a claim number. The company will have you write “Recalled” on them and upload a photo of the warmer showing “Recalled” and the model number to the company’s account.

For more information, call Gobi Heat at 888-462-4743, or contact the company by email or online.

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