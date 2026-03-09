Recall alert: 65K Honda vehicles recalled over display panel failure

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 65,135 Hondas because the display panel can fail.

The panel should show the speedometer and warning lights, and when it fails, it could increase the risk of a crash, the agency said.

A software error is the reason for the failure, which may also cause the review camera to be blank.

The recall affects some 2024 Acura ZDX and Prologue vehicles.

Dealers will update the radio control module software for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after April 20, but can contact Honda at 888-234-2138.

The company’s recall numbers are TNL and XNK.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website, as well.

