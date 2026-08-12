PSL season is back soon as Starbucks, Dunkin announce drop dates

While the weather is still saying Summer, the crisp Fall air will be here soon (hopefully!).

Before the calendar flips to Fall, the smell of pumpkin will be wafting through the air whether you like it or not.

Starbucks will bring back Pumpkin Spice Lattes on Aug. 25, the company said in a news release.

With the PSL, the cafes will be rolling out new pumpkin-spiced drinks, along with ones that are inspired by banana bread.

The fall menu will also have items with pecans, such as the Pecan Cortado, Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, and Pecan Crunch Lattes.

Banana is featured in new beverages: the Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Banana Bread Chai.

Finally, there’s the Chaider, a chai beverage that has “cider-inspired flavors including cinnamon and sweet spice.”

While drinks may be Starbucks’ signature offerings, the company is introducing the Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket that boasts 20 grams of protein.

There’s also a new Hedgehog Cake Pop alongside returning favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Other fall-inspired items include new cups, mugs, and tumblers, as well as the standard fall drinks found in grocery stores, such as coffee, Doubleshots, and others.

Dunkin’ is joining Starbucks by welcoming fall in August.

The doughnut shop announced on Instagram that “Pumpkin Back at Dunkin’ 8/19.”

Another post shared on Aug. 12 decreed it was “kinda chic to release pumpkin in the middle of August.”

In addition to drinks and doughnuts in Dunkin’ locations, the company has also partnered with Flipz to roll out Pumpkin Spice Donut Covered Pretzels. They’re already on store shelves at select retailers including CVS, Kroger, Five Below, Dollar General and more, according to a news release.

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