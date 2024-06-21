Olympic cyclist to miss Paris 2024 games after freak garden accident

British cyclist Katie Archibald will miss the Paris Olympics after she tripped over a garden step breaking her leg, dislocating her ankle and tearing ligaments, according to The Guardian.

Archibald, 30, has won two gold medals and a silver medal in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

The cyclist told followers on Instagram Thursday about her accident.

“I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck,” Archibald wrote.

She confirmed she had had surgery on Wednesday “to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments.”

“A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I’ve been told won’t involve me,” she wrote.

“I’m still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that),” she added.

British Cycling issued a statement confirming that Archibald would not compete next month, CNN reported.

“We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris,” British Cycling said in the statement.





