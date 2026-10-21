NFLPA demands investigation into Jalen Hurts medical care

The union representing NFL players is calling for an investigation into the medical care Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received.

Hurts played in London with a “superficial blood clot” but is now expected to be out for the remainder of the season after it was found that he had blood clots in both lungs, The Athletic reported.

An ultrasound on Oct. 10 found the superficial blood clot, according to the team, and the Eagles’ medical staff and doctors in London “concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play,” ESPN reported.

A follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday after the game indicated the clot had moved, and Hurts was forced to sit against the Carolina Panthers.

He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, the team and his agent said in a joint statement.

The NFLPA released a statement which read, “The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

Dr. Allen Sills, the league chief medical officer, said that the team doctors and the medical staff in London did not mishandle Hurts’ condition.

“I respect the patient, who happens to be a prominent player, and also the providers. I just go back to saying I think there was incredible vigilance.

“There was conservative care, state-of-the-art imaging that was done in London, and as far as the timing and the decision-making, I’ll just reference back to what I said before that I have great confidence in that, and believe that everyone acted with an abundance of caution and with a tremendous — what we call high degree of suspicion to try to identify and take care of these things as quickly as possible,” Sills said, according to The Athletic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the investigation, “We welcome that,” adding, “That’s part of our processes. That’s fine.” ABC News reported.

“Obviously there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” he said. “The most important thing here is Jalen’s health.”

“The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that’s the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that,” Goodell said.

Sills said the league tracks blood clots annually, for the past 10 years, sharing the information with the NFLPA and that there are a handful of cases every year, ABC News reported.

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