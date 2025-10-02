Trending

National Cinnamon Roll Day freebies and deals

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
fresh homemade cinnamon rolls near cutting board with brown sugar and cinnamon sticks
National Cinnamon Bun Day FILE PHOTO: Oct. 4 marks National Cinnamon Bun or National Cinnamon Roll day. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
Another “holiday” will be netting you goodies at a discount or maybe even for free.

Oct. 4 marks National Cinnamon Roll (or Bun) Day.

As the National Day Calendar website said, "National Cinnamon Bun Day on October 4 sweetens us up with a Scandinavian pastry that happens when a warm bun swirls together a yeasty dough in sugar and cinnamon."

The website suggests celebrating by either making your own cinnamon buns or going to a coffee shop and ordering one.

Here are some deals that you can partake in and get your cinnamon fix:

Cinnabon: $1 classic roll on Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time for Cinnabon Rewards members.

Kroger: One free Private Selection Cinnamon Roll from Oct. 4 to 18. Must clip the coupon on Kroger’s website on Oct. 4.

Schlotzsky’s: Free Cinnabon MiniBon for new Schlotzsky’s Reward members from Oct. 2 to 5, existing members get a MiniBon for $1 until Oct. 5.

As always, you should check with your local locations, as deals are typically subject to participation.

