Mark Sanchez breaks silence after incident

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports personality, was booked and released from jail on Sunday, charged after an alleged attack against a truck driver. Sanchez was stabbed in the altercation.

Sanchez is facing three misdemeanors and felony battery after an argument on Oct. 4 between him and Perry Tole over a parking space, leaving Sanchez recovering from a stab wound and hospitalized.

The former New York Jet argued with Tole, who had parked his truck at a hotel loading dock. Sanchez got into the truck without permission, Tole said, and blocked and shoved him before Tole first sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray and then defended himself with a knife, stabbing Sanchez in the upper torso, ESPN reported.

Tole, who is suing Sanchez and Fox, was also cut on his face during the fight, WXIN reported.

Sanchez was released from the hospital on Sunday before he was booked into the Marion County Jail in Indiana, CNN reported.

Mark Sanchez-Stabbing This undated image provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows former NFL quarterback and sports analyst Mark Sanchez. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP) (AP)

When he left the jail, he spoke to reporters, thanking first responders, then adding, “But I’m focused on my recovery and I just want to see my wife. I want to see my son, my two baby girls,” CNN reported.

Sanchez faces between one and six years in prison if found guilty of the felony battery charge, CBS News reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group