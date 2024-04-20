Man accused of cutting victim’s toes off with machete

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested earlier this week after an incident earlier in the month where he allegedly attacked a man with a machete in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

>> Read more trending news

Officers in Horry County were called about a stabbing on April 3, according to a police report obtained by WBTW. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim at his front door. He told officers that he and Matthew Morgan Hellman, 32, got into an argument. The two had reportedly been feuding.

The victim told officers that during the argument, Hellman allegedly cut off two of his toes on his left foot with a machete, according to the police report obtained by the news station.

The victim said that he got into a “defensive position” where he held his leg and arms in hopes that he could block the machete, WMBF reported.

Following the attack, Hellman reportedly went into the kitchen and began to throw bowls and plates. He eventually left and the victim was transported to the hospital, WBTW reported.

Hellman was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple charges including weapons charges, a count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, WMBF reported. He is also facing three counts of possession of firearms and ammunition, WBTW reported.

As of Wednesday, he had no bond set, WMBF reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group