Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement

Two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially reached an amicable divorce settlement, according to media reports.

>> Read more trending news

The “Yellowstone” actor, 68, and his estranged wife have had a contentious legal battle since Baumgartner, 49, a model and handbag designer, filed for dissolution of marriage on May 1, People reported.

The couple has sparred over child support and Baumgartner’s move out of the family’s home in Santa Barbara, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Why Kevin Costner, Ex Christine Likely Settled Divorce After Tense 4 Months, According to an Expert (Exclusive) https://t.co/GuatgGECoV — People (@people) September 19, 2023

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” Costner’s representative Arnold Robinson, said in a statement.

The couple, who were married for 18 years, share three children -- sons Cayden, 16; and Hayes, 14; and daughter Grace, 13, according to People.

“Kevin is relieved that this matter has been settled and will continue to focus solely on jointly raising their three children,” a source told the magazine.

Terms of the couple’s divorce have not been disclosed, USA Today reported.

Baumgartner had requested $175,057 in child support payments during a court hearing in August, according to People.

The request was $45,000 more than the $129,755 Costner was tentatively ordered to pay, USA Today reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group