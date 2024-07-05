Fireworks injure several fans at Stadium of Fire show headlined by Jonas Brothers

PROVO, Utah — An incident involving fireworks at the Stadium of Fire show sent several attendees to the hospital.

The show, which was headlined by the Jonas Brothers, was being held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, KUTV reported. About 45,000 people were at the concert.

Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said the fireworks went into the crowd just after a jet flyover Thursday, KUTV reported. The pyrotechnics were part of the opening portion of the show as part of the flag ceremony, KSTU reported.

The Associated Press said as many as six people were taken to an area hospital.

KSL reported one person was hit in the face by one of the fireworks.

Videos shared on social media showed the fireworks breaking away from those that went into the sky.

The show was delayed about 15 minutes, Freedom Festival spokesperson Emory Cook told the AP. The Provo fire marshal allowed the show to go on once the fireworks were all inspected.

The cause is being investigated by local authorities. Cook said there was a malfunction but they’re trying to determine what caused it.

