ESPN analyst Matt Miller charged in auto crash that resulted in his left arm being amputated

Matt Miller, an analyst for ESPN who had his left arm amputated after his vehicle hit a truck in southern Missouri in mid-June, has been charged with a misdemeanor in the aftermath of the crash, court records show.

According to Jasper County online court records, Miller, 43, who is currently on leave from ESPN, was charged with failure to drive on the right half of a roadway when it was of sufficient width, causing an accident.

Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco in Jasper County on June 17 when he crossed the center line and collided with a semitruck, KOAM reported.

He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, according to the television station. Doctors were forced to amputate his left arm.

The driver of the semitruck, a 28-year-old man from Springfield, Missouri, was not injured, KOAM reported.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller was charged with a misdemeanor stemming from the June car crash that led to the amputation of his left arm and prompted scrutiny of his past charitable efforts.https://t.co/fyXxsaFx8w — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 11, 2026

A GoFundMe was set up after the crash, but that led to online claims from several people that Miller had defrauded them in fantasy football leagues and through a scouting service, The Kansas City Star reported. That led to an investigation launched by the Missouri state attorney general.

The New York Times reported that Miller said his recovery will take 12 to 18 months. There has been no update on the investigation from the state of Missouri, but Miller said he has tried to make amends.

“Because this is an active investigation, I’ve been told by legal counsel to limit my response,” Miller wrote in an email to the newspaper. “However, I’ve tried reaching out to all the winners from the last season to make sure they’ve been paid. My (direct messages) on all social media remain open for winners to contact me.

“Because of my limited access to my original email account, I have had trouble authenticating winners, but everyone who finished in first, second or third place will be paid out and I’ve worked hard to make that happen.”

On July 10, Miller said he would step away from ESPN “indefinitely” and be placed on leave to focus on his recovery, the Star reported.

Miller has worked at ESPN since 2021, contributing to the sports network’s NFL draft coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He became a full-time analyst in 2022.

He regularly appears on “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter” and the morning show “Get Up!”

Before joining ESPN, Miller worked at Bleacher Report and was also a scout, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller is a father of two and a graduate of Missouri Southern State University, NBC News reported.

Miller is scheduled to make a court appearance in Carthage, Missouri, for the misdemeanor charge on Sept. 21, court records show.

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