Top Super Bowl halftime performances of all time

The 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While fans will be focused on the game, millions will tune in for the halftime show. This part of the Super Bowl has become just as popular as the action on the field.

This year, Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show. He'll be joined by SZA, making it one of the most anticipated performances of the year. New Orleans, hosting the Super Bowl for the 11th time, has a history of big halftime acts, including Beyoncé, U2, and Ella Fitzgerald.

In preparation for this year's show, BangTheBook takes a look at some of the best Super Bowl halftime performances of all time. These are the shows that stood out, made history, and are still talked about today.

The History of the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show wasn't always about big-name stars and huge productions. In the early days, it featured marching bands, small acts, and local performers. The focus was on entertaining the crowd at the stadium, not millions of viewers at home.

That all changed in 1993 when Michael Jackson performed. He brought in record TV ratings, and the NFL realized the halftime show could be much more than a break in the game. Since then, the Super Bowl halftime show has become a stage for the biggest names in music.

Over the years, the show has featured pop stars, rock bands, and even cultural moments that go beyond music. From U2's tribute after 9/11 to Beyoncé's powerful message in 2016, the halftime show has become a part of the Super Bowl that fans look forward to just as much as the game.

A timeline listing the different Super Bowl halftime performances throughout the years.

Criteria for Ranking Performances

Not all halftime shows are created equal. Some stand out because of the music, the energy, or the way they connect with fans. Here's how BangTheBook picked the best Super Bowl halftime performances of all time:

The show has to grab viewer attention. It's about the songs, the energy, and how the performer keeps the crowd engaged. Cultural impact: Some performances go beyond the music. They create moments people remember for years, like tributes or social messages.

Some performances go beyond the music. They create moments people remember for years, like tributes or social messages. Stagecraft: The lights, visuals, and choreography all play a big role. A great halftime show isn't just about singing—it's about putting on a full spectacle.

The lights, visuals, and choreography all play a big role. A great halftime show isn't just about singing—it's about putting on a full spectacle. Reception: BangTheBook also looked at how fans and critics responded. Did people talk about it the next day? Did it break records or create viral moments?

With these criteria in mind, here are the best halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

The Top Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Can Kendrick Lamar leave an impressionable performance that makes this list in the future? Time will tell. But for now, these performances left a lasting mark on Super Bowl history, becoming just as iconic as the games themselves.

1. Prince (2007)

Prince's halftime show is often called the greatest of all time. Performing in the pouring rain, he turned the moment into magic with his hit "Purple Rain" as the finale. The weather, instead of being a problem, seemed to work in his favor, amplifying the emotion of the performance. He also delivered an electric mix of his hits, covers, and an unforgettable guitar solo.

This performance was a reminder of Prince's raw talent and ability to captivate any audience. From his wardrobe to the staging, every detail was flawless. Many fans still point to this show as the gold standard for what a Super Bowl halftime performance should be.

2. Beyoncé (2013)

Beyoncé brought unmatched energy to the halftime stage in 2013. Her set included hits like "Crazy in Love," "Halo," and "Single Ladies," all performed with powerful choreography. Halfway through, she reunited with Destiny's Child, which sent the crowd into a frenzy and created one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Her performance was a masterclass in precision and showmanship. Beyoncé's ability to control the stage, connect with the audience, and deliver an unforgettable performance cemented her spot as one of the greatest halftime performers in history.

3. Michael Jackson (1993)

Michael Jackson's halftime show was a turning point for the Super Bowl. Before his performance, halftime shows were simpler, often featuring marching bands or smaller acts. Jackson's set changed everything. He began by standing still on stage for over a minute, building anticipation before launching into hits like "Billie Jean" and "Black or White."

This performance proved that the halftime show could be a massive spectacle, drawing just as much attention as the game. Jackson's star power and stage presence elevated the Super Bowl into a cultural event, making halftime shows a must-watch moment.

4. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a high-energy halftime show that celebrated Latin culture. Shakira opened with hits like "Hips Don't Lie," while J.Lo followed with songs like "Jenny from the Block." The duo combined forces for a finale that included vibrant choreography, dynamic stage effects, and a message of empowerment.

Their performance resonated globally, showcasing their talent and cultural pride. With surprise appearances from Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the show brought even more energy to the stage, making it one of the most talked-about performances in recent years.

5. U2 (2002)

U2's halftime show came just months after the tragic events of 9/11. Their performance was a tribute to the victims, featuring a backdrop with the names of those who lost their lives. The band played hits like "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," creating an emotional and reflective moment for viewers.

The simplicity and sincerity of U2's performance stood out at a time when the country was still healing. It wasn't flashy, but it connected with fans on a deeper level, leaving a lasting impression.

6. Madonna (2012)

Madonna brought her signature style to the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2012. She opened with "Vogue," complete with elaborate costumes and choreography. Her performance featured guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, LMFAO, and M.I.A., who added to the show's pop-heavy energy. The stage design and visuals were grand, creating a spectacle that matched her larger-than-life reputation.

Madonna balanced her classic hits with new songs, showing her ability to stay relevant across generations. The performance ended with a powerful rendition of "Like a Prayer," leaving fans with a memorable and uplifting finale. This show is remembered for its creativity and boldness, fitting for a pop icon like Madonna.

7. Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry's 2015 halftime show was a colorful, family-friendly spectacle that started with her entrance on a giant, animatronic lion. She performed hits like "Roar," "Dark Horse," and "Firework" while delivering an energetic and visually stunning show. The production included pyrotechnics, elaborate costumes, and creative stage effects.

One of the most memorable moments from the performance was "Left Shark," the backup dancer who stole the show with quirky, offbeat dance moves. The combination of humor, visuals, and Katy Perry's infectious energy made this halftime show a favorite for many viewers.

8. Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga delivered a solo halftime performance in 2017 that was both theatrical and emotional. She began by singing "God Bless America" on the stadium roof before literally leaping onto the stage. Her setlist included hits like "Poker Face," "Born This Way," and "Bad Romance," showcasing her range as a performer.

What made Gaga's performance unique was her focus on raw talent and minimal reliance on guest appearances. The show was packed with stunning visuals and powerful vocals, earning her praise for one of the most polished and heartfelt halftime performances in recent memory.

9. The Weeknd (2021)

The Weeknd took a unique approach to the halftime show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performing without a live audience on the field, he used innovative camera work and stage design to create an immersive experience. Hits like "Blinding Lights" and "Can't Feel My Face" were paired with dazzling visuals and intricate choreography.

His use of a mirrored maze and a choir added depth to the performance, making it stand out as one of the most creative halftime shows. The Weeknd's ability to adapt to the circumstances and still deliver an engaging show earned him high marks from fans and critics alike.

10. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022)

The 2022 halftime show brought together some of hip-hop's biggest legends. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the performance with classics like "Still D.R.E.," setting the tone for a nostalgic yet powerful show. Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem each had standout moments, with Eminem's "Lose Yourself" performance being a crowd favorite.

This halftime show was the first to focus entirely on hip-hop, making it a historic moment for the genre. The combination of legendary artists and their iconic hits created a halftime show that resonated deeply with fans of the genre and the game alike.

The future of Super Bowl Halftime Shows

The Super Bowl halftime show has come a long way from its smaller beginnings, and the future should bring even more exciting changes. This year's headliner, Kendrick Lamar, could set the stage for what's to come.

With a reputation for pushing creative boundaries, Lamar might incorporate cutting-edge technology, such as augmented reality or live-streamed interactive features, to engage viewers in new ways. As streaming platforms and digital tools continue to grow, future halftime shows could become even more immersive, allowing fans at home to feel like they're part of the performance.

Looking ahead, the halftime show's global reach might bring more international artists into the spotlight. Recent years have already seen diverse performances, such as Shakira and J.Lo celebrating Latin culture in 2020.

As the NFL expands its audience worldwide, viewers could see stars from regions like Asia, Africa, or Europe take the stage. Imagine K-pop superstars, Afrobeats icons, or global sensations like Bad Bunny performing on one of the world's biggest stages.

As for future headliners, artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, or even Morgan Wallen seem like natural fits. Each of these performers has the star power and global appeal that makes a halftime show unforgettable. This year, Kendrick Lamar has a chance to raise the bar once again—make sure to tune in.

Conclusion

There are three things to pay attention to on Super Bowl Sunday. The game, the best Super Bowl commercials, and the Halftime Show.

From legendary performances by Prince and Beyoncé to this year's much-anticipated show with Kendrick Lamar, the halftime stage is where music, creativity, and entertainment come together on the world's biggest platform. Each performance leaves a lasting mark, becoming a part of Super Bowl history and a topic of conversation for years to come.

As the NFL continues to innovate and expand its reach, the halftime show will likely evolve with it. Technology, diverse lineups, and global influences are shaping the future of this iconic tradition. The 2025 show in New Orleans is another step forward, promising a performance that celebrates both the game and the music that brings fans together.