‘She just loved life’: Tearful crowd pays tribute to Pembroke 17-year-old killed in car crash

PEMBROKE, Mass. — A crowd of 1,000 people came together to pay tribute to a 17-year-old high school senior who died following a single-vehicle car crash over the weekend.

Maddie Straub was pronounced dead days after investigators said her car struck a tree on Harrison Street in Duxbury around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The Silver Lake Regional High School student was loved across several South Shore communities and known for her vibrant spirit.

Duxbury deadly crash victim

That love was visible at the Mattakeesett Fields by the Snack Shack on Wednesday night at the candlelight vigil organized by Pembroke Youth Baseball and Softball.

“This went beyond what we expected,” said John Mahoney, President of Pembroke Baseball. “We all came here tonight to say our one last goodbye to Maddie.”

Many of the attendees were children who are struggling to comprehend the death of the teen who still had her whole life ahead of her.

“I think maybe the hardest part is trying to comfort our children when there really is no reason or no explanation why something like this should happen,” said parent Katlyn Duncan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Duxbury police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group