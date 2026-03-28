The top moments from this year's CPAC conference in Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — For the first time in nearly a decade, President Donald Trump did not attend one of the biggest annual meetings of conservatives. But even in his absence, the Conservative Political Action Conference revolved around him.

There were disagreements over his war with Iran, pride over his immigration crackdown and lots of encouragement to avoid infighting as the Republican Party faces a difficult midterm election.

It was a contrast with last year's gathering, when conservatives were riding high after Trump's return to office and Elon Musk waved a chain saw to symbolize his new role leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Here's a look at some of the key moments.

‘Save that for the socialists’

From the conference's opening moments, speaker after speaker appealed for unity.

“They want us divided,” warned Mercedes Schlapp, a senior fellow at CPAC whose husband, Matt, chairs the organization.

Evangelist Franklin Graham said the war with Iran represents a “critical time for our country.”

“We can discuss our differences, but do it with respect without attacking and tearing down the other person,” he said. “Save that for the socialists.”

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson said he was “well aware” of debates within the conservative movement but said Trump's supporters should focus on his victories, such as tighter border security.

“I want to establish something very clearly here that your enemy is not the people that you have good-faith disagreements with inside your movement,” he said. “Your enemy is the Marxist, and they’re going to be running against us hard in the midterms and in 2028.”

Warnings about war

It was clear, however, that the conservative movement was not on the same page about war with Iran. While there was little criticism of Trump, some warned against deepening the conflict.

“A ground invasion of Iran will make our country poorer and less safe. It will mean higher gas prices, higher food prices, and I’m not sure we would end up killing more terrorists than we would create,” said former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump ally, said that “the decision in going forward is obviously the commander in chief’s,” but he suggested that the American people still need to be convinced.

"You have to be convinced that this is the right thing to do, particularly now that we're on the eve of potentially the insertion of American combat troops," he said. "Your sons, daughters, granddaughters, grandsons could be on Kharg Island or holding a beachhead down by the Strait of Hormuz. "

Recent polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Trump risks frustrating his voters if gas prices continue rising as the country faces the kind of prolonged war in the Middle East that he promised to avoid.

‘Thank you, Trump’

Hundreds of Iranian Americans who support U.S. military action in Iran attended the conference and frequently had impromptu pro-war demonstrations.

The crowds included roaring chants of, “Thank you, Trump! Thank you, Trump!”

David Mansouri, an Iranian immigrant and U.S. citizen who lives in Plano, Texas, described the conflict as a war of liberation that could lay the groundwork for a new American ally in the Middle East.

“It’s the best time to make America great again,” Mansouri said, describing Iran as the “biggest part of the puzzle.”

Applause for immigration crackdown

Trump's handling of immigration got some of the biggest applause at the conference, and one of the special guests included recently retired Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino. He had led high-profile urban crackdowns but was pushed aside after two protesters were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Bovino briefly came onstage during Benny Johnson's speech. The actor Dean Cain also shook Bovino's hand.

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar who took over for Bovino in Minnesota, was also at the conference. He drew cheers when he said Trump wouldn't walk away from his deportation campaign.

“I don’t care if people hate me,” he said.

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Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

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