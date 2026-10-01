Rubio waives human rights restrictions to release $320 million in military aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has waived a restriction on $320 million in military aid to Egypt that had been previously withheld over human rights concerns, citing Egypt's help in dealing with Iran since the conflict began earlier this year.

The State Department said Thursday that Rubio had signed off on the waiver “in the interest of U.S. national security.”

"The Secretary’s determination reflects the importance of Egypt to U.S. national security interests, and the concrete security cooperation Egypt provides to the United States,” the department said.

In a letter sent to lawmakers whose contents were shared with The Associated Press, Rubio cited, in particular, Egypt's "helpful role" in the war with Iran. Egypt has been a key mediator between the U.S. and Iran in the efforts to wind down the more than seven-month-long conflict.

The State Department maintained that the Trump administration would continue to raise human rights matters as part of its dialogue with Egypt “on the full range of issues in our bilateral relationship.”

“The waiver determination recognizes the importance of maintaining security cooperation with Egypt at a time of significant regional security challenges,” the department said.

The $320 million is part of an annual U.S. contribution of $1.3 billion in economic and military assistance to Egypt. Specifically, it is for foreign military financing, which provides money for recipient nations to purchase U.S.-produced weaponry.

Congress inserted the requirement over concerns about Egypt's human rights record, which many experts regard as problematic. The State Department itself in recent years has pointed to credible reports of torture, arbitrary arrest, child labor and restrictions on expression.

But granting a waiver to Egypt has become routine for both Republican and Democratic administrations.

The Biden administration, for example, last issued a waiver in September 2024, citing Egypt's assistance in U.S. efforts to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

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