Man charged with murder in Dorchester apartment shooting held without bail

BOSTON — A young man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment in Boston was ordered to be held without bail.

Joseph Bailey, 20, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday afternoon.

Bailey, of the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 7 Whitfield Street just before 5:40 p.m. found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 22.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting TIP” to CRIME, or via an online portal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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