Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 1951

- Total precipitation: 6.63 inches

- Average temperature: 36.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 46.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.2°F

#9. November 1963

- Total precipitation: 6.71 inches

- Average temperature: 43.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.9°F

#8. November 1897

- Total precipitation: 6.73 inches

- Average temperature: 37.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 45.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 28.4°F

#7. November 1927

- Total precipitation: 7.1 inches

- Average temperature: 43.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34°F

#6. November 1969

- Total precipitation: 7.17 inches

- Average temperature: 39.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 47.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.1°F

#5. November 1921

- Total precipitation: 7.22 inches

- Average temperature: 36.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.6°F

#4. November 1988

- Total precipitation: 7.51 inches

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.3°F

#3. November 1972

- Total precipitation: 7.6 inches

- Average temperature: 36.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.4°F

#2. November 1983

- Total precipitation: 7.99 inches

- Average temperature: 41.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.5°F

#1. November 2018

- Total precipitation: 8.77 inches

- Average temperature: 37.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 45.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.5°F