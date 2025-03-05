NH police officer arraigned on child porn charges, DA says

SEABROOK, N.H. — A New Hampshire police officer was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Monday, facing multiple child porn-related charges.

Seabrook Police Officer John Giarrusso was charged with child pornography possession, distributing material of a child in the nude, and distributing obscene material to a minor, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Stuart Hurowitz set Giarrusso’s bail at $100,000, which officials say has been posted.

In a statement, the Seabrook Police Department says Giarrusso was placed on administrative leave after they learned of his arrest.

“The Seabrook Police Department strives to uphold the highest standards of conduct in our staff both on and off duty,” a spokesperson wrote in a press release. “Allegations of criminal conduct against a law enforcement officer are taken seriously and will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. We will continue to cooperate with Haverhill Police investigators and monitor this case as it moves forward.”

Giarrusso will return to court on April 2 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

