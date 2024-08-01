Manchester DPW worker injured after being pinned to pole by trash truck, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a truck.

Officers responding to the area of Platts Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for an accident with injury found that a Manchester Department of Public Works employee was on the back of a trash truck when it moved, pinning him against a utility pole, according to police.

The victim sustained a lower-body injury and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

