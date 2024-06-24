New Hampshire

At least 1 tornado touches down in NH during Sunday’s storm, officials say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

DUBLIN, N.H. — Officials confirm at least one tornado made landfall in New Hampshire after several warnings during Sunday’s storm.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Dublin at 5:09 p.m.

The EF-1 contained 90 mph winds and was on the ground for about 4 minutes, covering 3.6 miles and was about 40 yards wide, just under half a football field.

The tornado did not cause major structural damage, but reportedly snapped several tree limbs, ripped shingles off a roof, and briefly lifted a truck off the ground.

More tornado touchdowns may yet be confirmed.

Hillsborough and Cheshire counties experienced tornado warnings through most of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

