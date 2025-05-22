‘We are devastated’: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, according to the team.

In a statement posted to X, the Colts said Irsay “passed away peacefully” at the age of 65.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, although he struggled with several health issues for years.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community. and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the Colts said in a statement. “We are devastated."

New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft expressed his condolences to the organization and the Irsay family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay,” Kraft said in a statement. “Jim’s boldness defined his legacy, not just as the steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself. His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark.”

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Colts Owner Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/cVFuauDVf4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2025

