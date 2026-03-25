USPS seeks a temporary 8% charge on Priority Mail and other products to offset transportation costs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a temporary 8% charge on certain popular products, including Priority Mail, to help blunt the impact of rising transportation costs.

USPS filed notice on Wednesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission seeking the price increase, which would take effect on April 26 and remain in place until Jan. 17, 2027, pending final approval.

“This temporary price adjustment will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered, as required by Congress,” the agency said in a news release, noting that its competitors have reacted to rising fuel prices with “a number of surcharges."

“We have steadfastly avoided surcharges and this charge is less than one-third of what our competitors charge for fuel alone,” the agency said in a statement. If approved, the price increase would affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. No other products or services would be affected, including First-Class Stamps, the agency said.

The notice comes as Postmaster General David Steiner has warned Congress that the Postal Service, which has seen letter volumes plummet, will run out of cash within a year unless lawmakers lift a decades-old cap and allow the independent agency to borrow more money. Steiner favors other reforms as well, including the authority to raise postage prices high enough to cover losses.

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