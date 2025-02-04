Super Bowl 2025: President Trump expected to attend game in New Orleans

President Donald Trump plans to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported.

Additionally, Trump is expected to appear on Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier, according to Axios. The interview will be taped at Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and will air during the Fox pregame show.

This will be the first time in three years that a U.S. president has agreed to a network interview for Super Bowl pregame coverage. President Joe Biden opted not to sit with Fox News and CBS News in 2023 and 2024.

Trump declined an interview with NBC News in 2018, but agreed to interviews with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly in 2017 and Sean Hannity in 2020.

This article will be updated.