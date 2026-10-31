Shooting leaves 1 dead and 6 wounded at Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California police say

A shooting on Friday night at a mall in Fairfield has left one person dead and six wounded, California police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. inside Solano Town Center at the Spirit Halloween store. They said on Facebook that there were seven confirmed victims with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died of their injuries.

The others have been taken to local hospitals, with at least three victims reported as being in critical condition.

There was no further information available on the identity of the victims or the details of the shooting. An investigation was underway.

Police said the location remains an active crime scene, with officers talking to witnesses to identify the suspect responsible for the shooting.

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